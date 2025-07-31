Watch: Amusement ride collapse in Saudi Arabia injures over 20 people

TAIF – A major accident at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area near Taif left at least 23 individuals injured after a mechanical failure caused a thrill ride to collapse mid-operation.

The incident occurred when a popular amusement ride malfunctioned, leading to the sudden breakage of its central support structure.

Eyewitness videos that surfaced online show the ride in motion, swinging with passengers aboard, moments before the structure gave way and collapsed.

The ride, which was filled with young men and women, had been operating normally when a loud cracking sound was heard.

طائف (سعودی عرب) ایمیوزمنٹ پارک میں 360 رائیڈ زمین پر گر گئی۔ 23 افراد زخمی، 3 کی حالت تشویشناک pic.twitter.com/m5Wdg0HcV1 — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) July 31, 2025

The main arm reportedly snapped, sending the ride crashing down with passengers still strapped in. The impact caused injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

Emergency teams quickly responded to the scene, and those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Local authorities have since launched an investigation into the cause of the malfunction, and the park’s operations are being reviewed for safety compliance.

The incident has raised concerns over ride maintenance and safety protocols in recreational parks across the region.