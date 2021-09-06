Taliban claim full control of Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
10:23 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
KABUL –The Taliban claimed to capture all districts of the Panjshir province following the skirmishes, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Monday.

A tweet shared by the official spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ZabiUllah Mujahid stated “Panjshir, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered”.

In an official statement, he mentioned that some of the rebels were killed while others fled. The war is over and there will be no vengeance from the people of Panjshir who are our brothers, it further added.

Pictures and videos shared on social media also showed Taliban officials standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound. A group was also spotted waving the Islamic Emirate flag.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate word from the leader of the opposition group Ahmad Massoud, who vowed to resist Taliban forces.

Earlier, Massoud in a group’s Facebook page welcomed proposals for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting in the region.

Taliban took control of the war-raked country around three weeks ago, taking power in Kabul on August 15 after ousting the western-backed setup led by Ashraf Ghani who later escaped.

