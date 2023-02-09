Afghan Taliban to join global efforts to mobilise aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

KABUL – Scores of countries are rushing to send rescuers, equipment, and aid to Turkiye and neighboring Syria, which are battling to catastrophic earthquakes.

The latest to join the global efforts is war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban administration pledged to send around $165,000 in aid to quake-hit regions, helping the Muslim nations after massive earthquakes killed more than 15,000 people, crumbling thousands of buildings.

In a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, it said “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announces a relief package of 15 million Afghanis to Turkiye and Syria on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood”.

It further maintained that Afghanistan stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in this time of hardship. The emergency response and health teams of IEA stand ready to participate in rescue operations to assist the affected people if called upon, it further added.

Kabul also directed diplomatic mission in Ankara to provide all-out efforts in assisting the victims and asked Afghan citizens in quake-hit nation to help with the relief efforts.

The Taliban-led administration announced aid despite facing a severe economic and humanitarian crisis back at home.

Pakistan establishes relief fund for earthquake-hit Turkiye

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week established a relief fund to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Turkiye. Office of the Controller General of Accounts has issued for the establishment of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims, G-12166.

The decision to establish the fund was taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet when the premier also appealed to the people to generously donate to victims in Turkiye.

Islamabad also send two planes loaded with rescue equipment and medical materials for the victims of the earthquake.