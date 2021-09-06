Pakistan’s Paralympics gold medalist Haider Ali gets rousing welcome in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan's first-ever gold medalist at Tokyo Paralympics Haider Ali got a rousing welcome on his arrival at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport earlier today.

A large number of people were present at Lahore airport to welcome the Pakistani athlete who achieved a 55.26-meter throw. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti received Haider along with other sports officials and fans.

At Lahore Airport pic.twitter.com/yQxt4WKtFi — Haider Ali (@HaiderAli_55) September 5, 2021

The Gujranwala-based athlete thanked Pakistanis for praying for his success in the global competition. “Winning a medal for Pakistan at the Olympics was my dream,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister said that the Punjab government was committed to promote sports and providing all possible facilities to the athletes in the province. We are taking all possible measures so that Pakistan could regain its lost glory in the sports world, Bhatti maintained.

Haider achieved the feat in the Men’s Discus Throw competition, heaving it at an impressive 55.26m distance to notch the gold medal. His 55.26m throw is a personal best and is three meters longer than Mykola Zhabnyak’s throw, who finished in second place.

Haider Ali wins first-ever Paralympics gold medal ... 09:25 AM | 3 Sep, 2021 Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games on Friday. Haider achieved the feat ...

He had competed in the long jump at the Paralympics, winning a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016.

Ali, who suffers from cerebral palsy, also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 and won a silver medal for Pakistan.