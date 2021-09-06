Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup, New Zealand and England home series

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket board selectors have named an experienced, 15-player squad for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand and England, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the series against New Zealand and England and the World Cup T20,

The squad will be led by Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem while issuing a statement said that the squad of the national team has 15 members in which three players have been reserved, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Emad Wasim, Khushdal Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sohaib Maqsood.

Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman have been dropped from the squad while Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz have also failed to make a place in the squad.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, speaking at the press conference, said we have tried to cover all our bases while picking the players for the squad. This includes trusting the abilities, skills, and experience of the players to perform in a high-pressure global tournament in conditions that are familiar to us, as well as looking at the teams we will play in Group-2 matches.

“Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah may not have impressive numbers against their names but hardly anyone can doubt their tremendous talent and prowess”, he mentioned saying they are the best in the available pool of middle-order batsmen and we remain confident that they will provide us solutions to our middle-order difficulties through solid performances.

Pakistan’s schedule of T20I matches

25 Sep – Pakistan v New Zealand, 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

26 Sep – Pakistan v New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 Sep – Pakistan v New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, 4th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, 5th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

13 Oct – Pakistan v England, 1st T20I, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

14 Oct – Pakistan v England, 2nd T20I, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule:

10 Nov – 1st semifinal, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov – 2nd semifinal, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai