Italian FM arrives in Pakistan for talks on Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD – Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has arrived in Pakistan’s capital to hold talks on the evolving Afghanistan situation.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said “During talks between the two foreign ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys”.

Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio @luigidimaio, is undertaking a visit of Pakistan. During his meeting with FM @SMQureshiPTI issues including latest developments in #Afghanistan and matters pertaining to bilateral relations shall come under discussion.



Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of the European Union and multilateral fora. Both sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms.

Maio’s visit will add further momentum to the close cooperation between Pakistan and Italy to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues.

The Italian dignitary is the fourth western foreign minister to have come to Pakistan following the Taliban takeover. Earlier, British foreign secretary, Germany's Heiko Maas, and Netherlands' Sigrid Kaag had visited the South Asian country to discuss the Afghan crisis.

Earlier, International media quoting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy plans to move its Afghan embassy to Doha, in Qatar in the wake of the Taliban takeover.