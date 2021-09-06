Egypt hands death sentences to 7 Pakistanis for smuggling heroin

CAIRO – An Egyptian court has sentenced seven Pakistanis to death for smuggling in over two tonnes of heroin by sea.

Reports in international media cited that a court in the Arab world's most populous country sentenced seven Pakistanis, two Egyptians, and an Iranian citizen to death. The ruling can be appealed within two months.

The ruling came after authorities seized the drugs brought in via the Red Sea, worth around 2.5 billion pounds in 2019.

All suspects were convicted for having drugs, also including nearly 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine [a potent central nervous system stimulant], was found in hidden storage of the vessel, per reports.

Capital punishment is a legal penalty in the country while it carried out at least 44 executions in 2016, at least 35 in 2017, and at least 43 in 2018.

Pakistan court acquits Christian couple on death ... 06:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple, who were facing the death ...

Meanwhile, Human rights groups have slammed Egypt's "significant spike" in recorded executions, which saw a more than threefold rise.

Amnesty International quoting sources claimed that Egypt currently stands third in a number of executions while China and Iran remain on top two.