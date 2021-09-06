Sindh mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory for banking, postal services

KARACHI – Sindh officials are considering to make Covid vaccination mandatory for citizens to avail banking and post office services.

Reports in local media quoting sources cited that Sindh’s Health Ministry has recommended declaring the COVID vaccination certificates a must to avail banking and postal services amid the rise in new infections in the Southeastern region.

In an official letter, the provincial health ministry asked the country’s nerve center on the novel disease to order bank and post office employees to ensure only vaccinated citizens are provided services while those who fail to give proof of their vaccination should be denied access to services.

As the country aimed to vaccinate 70 million by the end of this year, Sindh’s Health Ministry has suggested the provincial Home Ministry declare COVID vaccination certificates ‘mandatory’ for citizens to enter restaurants and hotels all across the province.

Sindh to start Covid vaccination campaign in ... 10:48 AM | 5 Sep, 2021 KARACHI – The Sindh health and education departments are all set to roll out Covid vaccination campaign in the ...

Only vaccinated individuals will be offered dine-in service at restaurants or stay at hotels and those who failed to produce proof will not be refused to get services.

Earlier, Sindh’s Transport Ministry announced to ban unvaccinated citizens from using public transport from 15 September. The provincial government has already declared vaccination mandatory for entry into educational institutes, shopping malls, and wedding halls.