NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus. 

Asad, 59, took to Twitter to announce that he has recovered from Covid-19. He wrote, “I just got my Corona test result which is thankfully negative. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those people who inquired about my health and prayed for me, in the last 10 days, from the bottom of my heart. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and be careful. May Allah keep you all safe and sound”.

On December 18, the 59-years-old took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. 

Pakistan's coronavirus cases and the death toll has reached 475,085 and 9,992 respectively.

Three cases of a mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in Sindh province on Tuesday (today). The new Covid-19 variant has been detected in Karachi and the federal health authorities have been updated about it.

Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus ... 01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Three cases of a mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in ...

More From This Category
JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, ...
05:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
UAE envoy calls on Pakistan Naval chief to ...
04:46 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy ...
04:05 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan ...
02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus ...
01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
China to confer Friendship Award on Pakistani ...
01:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux Style Awards 2020
02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr