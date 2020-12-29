NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus.
Asad, 59, took to Twitter to announce that he has recovered from Covid-19. He wrote, “I just got my Corona test result which is thankfully negative. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those people who inquired about my health and prayed for me, in the last 10 days, from the bottom of my heart. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and be careful. May Allah keep you all safe and sound”.
میرا کرونا ٹیسٹ رزلٹ ابھی ملا جو الحمدللہ منفی ہے. پچھلے 10 دن میں وہ سب لوگ جنہوں نے خیریت دریافت کی اور دعائیں کی ان سب کا تہہ دل سے مشکور ہوں. اپنا اور اپنے پیاروں کا خیال رکھیں اور احتیاط کریں. اللہ آپ سب کو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھے— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 28, 2020
On December 18, the 59-years-old took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020
Pakistan's coronavirus cases and the death toll has reached 475,085 and 9,992 respectively.
Three cases of a mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2, which first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in Sindh province on Tuesday (today). The new Covid-19 variant has been detected in Karachi and the federal health authorities have been updated about it.
