Pakistan reports 2,756 cases, 34 deaths amid COVID-19 surge
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday has recorded 2,756 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the figures of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 7,696, while 1,677 patients are said to be in critical condition. The national tally of cases currently stands at 376,929, whereas, the active cases surge to 38,348.

At least 330,885 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Sindh stands at first with 163,329 coronavirus cases followed by 114,508 cases in Punjab, 44,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,810 in Balochistan, 27,018 in Islamabad, 6,123 in Azad Kashmir and 4,542 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,861 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,829 in Sindh, 1,327 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 279 in Islamabad, 144 in Azad Kashmir and 95 in GB.

Pakistan had conducted 5,216,955 tests so far with 36,929 tests in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said there will be no option than to go into a complete lockdown if the coronavirus cases continue to surge, he lambasted at PDM to hold gatherings while the nation is suffering from the second wave of the novel virus.

PM Imran hints at 'complete lockdown' if Covid-19 ... 12:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today) said PDM is callously destroying people’s lives to ...

