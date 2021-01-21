China promises 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan by 31st

ISLAMABAD – China has promised iron brother Pakistan to provide 0.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine without any charges by the end of this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday.

Addressing a presser after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Qureshi announced that China offered Pakistan to airlift the vaccines.

The Foreign Minister added that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he held a telephonic conversation with Beijing and updated them with current requirements.

"I want to give the nation the good news that Beijing has promised to immediately provide 500,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan by January 31," he added.

Working for the global public good, China had decided to assist Pakistan on a priority basis, keeping in view the strong bilateral relations, between the two countries.

Pakistan has been offered to airlift the vaccine as it would help in saving people's lives. Adding that, he informed Mr. Wang Yi that Pakistan's requirement is more than this, and it will need more than one million doses in the near future.

Qureshi referred that he was assured to get the desired numbers (1.1 million) by the end of February.

Later, Qureshi, 64, tweeted the development. He wrote “Always great to speak to my friend, His Excellency FM Wang Yi. With encouraging results of Chinese vaccine and our historic relationship, Pakistan has approved emergency use authorisation of SinoPharm. Indeed Pakistan greatly appreciates the 500,000 doses of the vaccine gifted by China.”