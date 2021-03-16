Walk-in vaccination of senior citizens starts in Pakistan
02:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Tuesday marks the first day of walk-in vaccination in Pakistan as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed registered citizens aged 70 years and above to get Covid vaccine at the nearest facility.

In view of a high mortality rate among senior citizens, the country’s top monitoring body facilitated all senior citizens to register and inoculate as soon as possible. The decision of walk-in vaccination will be applicable throughout the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The procedure for all the citizens is to register first by texting their CNIC number to 1166. Afterwards, they need to come with their NIC to the vaccination centre of their choice.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received their jabs at a vaccination centre in the Tarlai area in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the data released by the NCOC revealed that 2,511 cases and 58 deaths were reported in a single day while the number of active cases stands at 23,355.

