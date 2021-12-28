Covid claims 3 more lives, infects 291 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − At least 3 people died of the novel disease while 291 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,912 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,294,031.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,869 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.69 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 636. Around 229 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,255,204.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,915.

As many as 480,901 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,670 in Punjab, 181,247 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,502 in Islamabad, 33,625 in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,066 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,663 in Sindh, 5,922 in KP, 966 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

