Pakistan President Arif Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad on Monday as Pakistan has launched drive to vaccinate people aged above 60.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that they received vaccination as per their turn while elite in the world are breaking the queues.

Alvi said he got himself registered on the Helpline 1166 and got the dose as per his turn. He said the government has introduced an easy mechanism to avoid gatherings at vaccination centres.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کورونا کی ویکسین لگوانے کوویڈ ویکسینیشن مرکز، ترلائی (اسلام آباد) پہنچے



صدر مملکت اور بیگم ثمینہ عارف علوی کو کورونا کی ویکسین لگائی گئی



دنیا بھر میں اشرافیہ نے لائن توڑ کر ویکسین لگوائی، صدر مملکت#CovidVaccine #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zb0jcChNKh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 15, 2021

He advised public to continue precautionary measures even after the vaccination, adding that the people should continue wearing face masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distancing.