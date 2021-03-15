Pakistan President Arif Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan President Arif Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad on Monday as Pakistan has launched drive to vaccinate people aged above 60.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that they received vaccination as per their turn while elite in the world are breaking the queues.

Alvi said he got himself registered on the Helpline 1166 and got the dose as per his turn. He said the government has introduced an easy mechanism to avoid gatherings at vaccination centres.

He advised public to continue precautionary measures even after the vaccination, adding that the people should continue wearing face masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distancing.

