Pakistan President Arif Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad on Monday as Pakistan has launched drive to vaccinate people aged above 60.
Speaking on the occasion, the president said that they received vaccination as per their turn while elite in the world are breaking the queues.
Alvi said he got himself registered on the Helpline 1166 and got the dose as per his turn. He said the government has introduced an easy mechanism to avoid gatherings at vaccination centres.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کورونا کی ویکسین لگوانے کوویڈ ویکسینیشن مرکز، ترلائی (اسلام آباد) پہنچے— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 15, 2021
صدر مملکت اور بیگم ثمینہ عارف علوی کو کورونا کی ویکسین لگائی گئی
دنیا بھر میں اشرافیہ نے لائن توڑ کر ویکسین لگوائی، صدر مملکت#CovidVaccine #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zb0jcChNKh
He advised public to continue precautionary measures even after the vaccination, adding that the people should continue wearing face masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distancing.
