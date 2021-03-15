Rangers official martyred, 7 injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI – A troop of Pakistan’s paramilitary force was martyred and seven others injured in a blast took place near the city's Orangi Town number 5 area on Monday.

Reports said that suspects, who were riding a bike, hurled grenade, targeting the vehicle of Sindh Rangers on a busy street.

The injured persons including Rangers officials were shifted to hospital where one of the personnel embraced martyrdom.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was powerful enough that people standing near the incident place were thrown to the ground due to the impact.

Rangers and police personnel have arrived at site of the blast and cordoned off the area.