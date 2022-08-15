Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 2.54%

11:47 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 2.54%
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 459 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline as it was recorded at 2.54 percent from yesterday’s 2.97%

As many as 459 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 18,045 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 172 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

Asif Zardari tests positive for Covid-19 02:07 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 as he was in Dubai ...

More From This Category
Punjab announces free education up to graduation
09:44 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
Burj Khalifa turns white and green to mark ...
11:23 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Taliban welcome Indian decision to return embassy ...
10:49 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
In Independence Day message, Blinken calls for ...
10:28 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
One died, scores injured in Karachi during ...
09:12 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Russian President Putin felicitates Pakistan on ...
06:44 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fahad Mustafa becomes honourary SP of Sindh police
10:06 AM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr