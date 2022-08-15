Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio drops to 2.54%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 459 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Monday morning.

According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a slight decline as it was recorded at 2.54 percent from yesterday’s 2.97%

As many as 459 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 18,045 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 172 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

COVID-19 Statistics 15 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,045

Positive Cases: 459

Positivity %: 2.54%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 172 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 15, 2022

On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.