Pakistan issues Covid-19 guidelines for Christmas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has issued a bunch of guidelines for Christmas events in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

Giving warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is in full rage, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels, visits to shopping places and shopping gatherings.

The announcement of Christmas guidelines comes as Pakistan wrestles with the second wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded 9,250 deaths from coronavirus while the national tally of confirmed cases has surged to 454,673.

Pakistan reports 3,179 new coronavirus cases, ... 09:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 87 deaths and 3,179 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus in the ...

Suggesting general preventive measures, the NCOC said that social visits during Christmas and general family get togethers should be avoided.

It also asked public to avoid traditional gift exchange for this Christmas as these are likely to increase transmission.

Encouraging Christian community for outdoor celebrations preferably day time, the coronavirus monitoring body stressed on social distancing.

“Longer gatherings pose a greater risk than shorter gatherings. Events must be kept shorter”.

It added that Christmas trees must be regularly disinfected decorated in public places, besides asking people to avoid touching them as it may serve as transmission object.

The NCOC said that visitors should practice alternate greetings such as waving or bowing instead of hand shake.

The top monitoring body also issued guidelines for Christmas Prayers in Church.

How many Pakistanis willing to administer ... 10:51 AM | 18 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – A new survey by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) has revealed that 56 percent of ...

Calling for thermal screening of all worshippers entering the church, it said that provision of hand sanitizer should also be ensured.

“Windows and doors of the church should be kept opened for good ventilation on Christmas day,” read the guidelines.

Suggesting social distancing during prayers, it said that restrooms and ablution sections must be closed.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by Christian community around the world.