Pakistan reports 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 32 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,877 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 504,293 with the addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 10,676.

The positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.43 per cent.

As of Monday, there are 35,246 active cases across the country.

At least 1,402 patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 458, 871.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

Till now 226,338 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 145,508 in Punjab 61,424 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,242 in Islamabad, 18,412 in Balochistan, 8,489 in Azad Kashmir and 4,880 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,272 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,699 in Sindh, 1,740 in KP, 441 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,122,538 coronavirus tests and 34,524 in the last 24 hours.

Ventilators occupied % (4 major areas)

Multan - 45% Bahawalpur - 45% Islamabad - 34% Lahore - 32%

Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas)

Peshawar - 53% Multan - 36% Karachi - 35% Islamabad - 29%