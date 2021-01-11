Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan takes oath as new CJ PHC

PESHAWAR – Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Saturday took oath as new chief justice of the Peshawar High Court at the Governor’s House.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the new Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The ceremony was also attended by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, provincial Ministers - Taimur Salim Jhagra, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, IG Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, PHC judges and senior lawyers.

Earlier, the CJ's post fell vacant on November 12 after the death of incumbent Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to Covid-19.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth – Pakistan’s most ... 06:40 PM | 13 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth died of Covid-19 on Thursday night after battling ...

In November, Khan was appointed as acting chief justice after the demise of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan received his secondary education from Cadet College, Kohat in 1976 and did intermediate from Islamia College, Peshawar in 1978.

He graduated from Islamia College, Peshawar in 1981. Justice Qaiser obtained Law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1984 and MA (Political Science) from the University of Peshawar in 1987 and MA (Journalism) from the University of Peshawar in 1991.

He started his professional career as an advocate of the Lower court in 1984. Then he got enrolled as an advocate of the High Court in 1991. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2008. Justice Qaiser also elected as a member of the Provincial Bar Council for two consecutive terms (November 1998 and April 2004).

He also served as Additional Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from March 17, 2008, till his resignation in March 2010.