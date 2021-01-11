Meesha Shafi takes Ali Zafar to Pakistan’s top court over ‘harrassment’ 
Web Desk
01:08 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Meesha Shafi takes Ali Zafar to Pakistan’s top court over ‘harrassment’ 
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has approved the appeal of Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi against the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC) for the initial hearing.

The apex court on Monday issued notices to singer-actor Ali Zafar and Punjab Advocate General, stating that suo moto notice over the definition of harassment is also under hearing.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old wrote, "Tomorrow, the Supreme Court of Pakistan hears my appeal on whether I, a ‘self-employed person’ have a right, as per the law, to be heard after being harassed and therefore expect justice on merit as an equal citizen."

"If ruled in my favour, this will be a landmark judgment in the history of Pakistan, determining those that are self-employed, as having the same rights to complain and seek justice as any other", she added.

The proceedings on the case have been adjourned for the indefinite time period.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had rejected Meesha’s appeals as the alleged harassment was not covered by the workplace harassment law.

Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation ... 09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The latest development in the defamation suit filed by the Teefa in Trouble actor Ali Zafar against ...

In April 2018, Shafi alleged Ali Zafar of harassment on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. 

In response, Ali Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and levelling false allegations against him.

FIA on December 16 accused eight people, including Shafi for staging a defamatory social media campaign against Zafar.

Meesha Shafi ‘staged a defamation drive’ ... 02:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday has declared singer Meesha Shafi and eight others ...

More From This Category
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui declines to meet Pakistan’s ...
01:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
PML-N to contest Senate polls, by-elections
01:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan takes oath as new CJ ...
11:52 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
Alkaram Studio announces “Maya Ali” as the ...
11:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
'Courteous dealing recognition and top priority ...
11:55 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Video of cruel bear-baiting goes viral amid call ...
11:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi takes Ali Zafar to Pakistan’s top court over ‘harrassment’ 
01:08 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr