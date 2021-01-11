PML-N to contest Senate polls, by-elections

LAHORE –The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday announced to contest in the Senate polls and the by-elections.

The PML-N also said that the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would jointly contest the Senate elections and by-polls.

"We decided to contest after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary to finalise the names of the candidates for the by-election scheduled to be held on Feb 19," Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal maintained.

Earlier, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s said "we will decide whether to take part in the Senate elections or not in the coming meetings."

Minister Khurram Dastagir also confirmed that the party would contest the Senate elections, and a decision about resigning from the assemblies would be taken later.

"We held a preliminary discussion on the selection of candidates for the next month’s by-polls. We will announce our candidates soon," he added.

Earlier, PDM declared it was going to contest the Senate polls as they have no plan to leave the field open for the PTI government.

Its is pertinent to mention that the PDM has given January 31 ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.