Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, urges fans to mask up
Web Desk
01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan contracts Covid-19 and is isolating herself, the actress on Sunday confirmed on social media.

The 35-year-old shared posted on the photo-sharing application Instagram where she writes “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days”.

“It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshaAllah.”

Addressing the reality of the ongoing pandemic she urged fans to wear mask.“Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops- for your sake and others,” she added. “Love, Mahira Khan,” she said followed by heart emoticons.

The actress further said “P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome. X”

