Pakistan registers 57 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,060 new infections

ISLAMABAD – At least 57 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,060 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,308 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 903,599.

Statistics 24 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,670

Positive Cases: 3060

Positivity % : 5.21%

Deaths : 57

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,693 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 820,374. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 62,917, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.21 percent.

At least 309,647 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 334,760 in Punjab 129,883 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,418 in Islamabad, 24,583 in Balochistan, 18,808 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,500 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,784 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,920 in Sindh, 3,950 in KP, 745 in Islamabad, 532 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 58,670 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,837,81 since the first case was reported.