PIA airlifts another 2mn Covid vaccine doses from China
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 23 May, 2021
PIA airlifts another 2mn Covid vaccine doses from China
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines' special flight PK 6853 airlifted another batch of two million doses of Chinese Covid vaccine Sinovac from Beijing, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

The special plane of the national flag carrier will land at the Islamabad airport. PIA Country Manager for China said a special flight PK 6852 had also transported a consignment of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine last Sunday.

Reports suggest that Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines other than the COVAX programme as the 'all-weather friend' China pledged to continue the uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help south asian country defeat the ongoing wave of a novel virus.

Pakistan successfully produces single-dose Covid ... 01:26 PM | 23 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In a landmark in domestic production of the Covid-19 vaccine, Pakistan has successfully produced a ...

Earlier today, Pakistan has successfully manufactured a COVID vaccine locally at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad. At least 124,000 doses of single-dose CanSino vaccine were manufactured at the NIH and would be available for use from the next week.

Pakistan's Covid tally crosses 900,000 with ... 09:13 AM | 23 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The number of novel Covid-19 infections in Pakistan crossed the 900,000 mark on Sunday with 3,084 new ...

Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status
03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021

