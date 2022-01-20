Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 11.55pc
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported more 6,808 new Covid cases as the Omicron variant of the novel virus continues to push infection rates across the Pakistan.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 5 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus.
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 11.55 percent. In the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,042 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,345,801.
Statistics 20 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 20, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,943
Positive Cases: 6808
Positivity %: 11.55%
Deaths :5
Patients on Critical Care: 918
Pakistan conducted a total of 58,943 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 918. Around 426 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,265,665.
As many as 513,046 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 456,992 in Punjab, 182,950 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 113,668 in Islamabad, 33,780 in Balochistan, 34,884 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
