Pakistan logs 371 new Covid cases, one death in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 371 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as the positivity ratio was recorded at 2.76 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that the virus claimed one another life taking the overall death toll to 30,470. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,551,251.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 184. Pakistan conducted a total of 13,439 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 308 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 590,008 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,958 in Punjab, 220,981 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137,202 in Islamabad, 35,740 in Balochistan, 43,534 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,828 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19 Statistics 26 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 13,439

Positive Cases: 371

Positivity %: 2.76%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 184 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 26, 2022

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.