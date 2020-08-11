Russia registers world's first vaccine for coronavirus
03:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Russia registers world's first vaccine for coronavirus
MOSCOW – The first coronavirus vaccine in the world has been registered in Russia, the country's President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.

The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center, has an official registration with the Russian Health Ministry, Putin told a meeting with members of the government in Moscow.

Putin added that the vaccine trials yielded positive results, with all volunteers having built up immunity to the coronavirus.

The vaccine is based on adenovirus and contains dead COVID-19 particles which cannot multiply and are therefore safe, said Alexander Gintzburg, head of the center.

However, it can provoke an immune response such as high temperature to the introduction of foreign substances, he added.

Binnopharm factory in the Russian town of Zelenograd can produce about 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine units per year, several batches are ready for shipment to the regions, AFK Sistema conglomerate said Tuesday.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and territories.

The US is leading with the most confirmed infections with 5.09 million, followed by Brazil with over 3 million cases and India with 2.27 million, according to data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Russian has had some 891,000 cases to date.

