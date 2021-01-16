23 die in Norway after receiving first dose of Pfizer vaccine

OSLO – At least twenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, health officials said Friday.

Results suggest that general side effects, like fever and nausea, may have contributed to severe reactions in elderly people.

Thirteen of the deceased were nursing home patients and were around 80 years old.

Steinar Madsen, medical director said that it is quite clear that these vaccines have very little risk, with a small exception for some patients. The recent deaths are not an alarming situation to halt the mass vaccination program.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that it has reorganized the coronavirus vaccination guide with more detailed advice on vaccinating the elderly who are ‘frail’.

Earlier in December, Norway started Covid-19 vaccinations after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The data shows that more than 30,000 people in Norway have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine so far.