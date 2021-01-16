Oppo Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all Photography Enthusiasts at PKR 59,999
Share
OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase. OPPO Reno5 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM are available for PKR 59,999 allowing users to “Picture Life Together”.
Reno5 features AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video – industry-leading features which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. In addition to these cutting-edge videography features the latest Reno5 is also equipped with ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge, ColorOS11.1, and a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate.
|Specifications
|OPPO Reno5
|Appearance
|
Weight: about 171g
Height: about 159.1mm
Width: about 73.3mm
Thickness: about 7.7mm (Starry Black); about 7.8mm (Fantasy Silver)
|Screen
|
Size: 6.4"(16.33cm)
Screen Ratio: 91.7%
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+)
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
|Color
|Fantasy Silver and Starry Black
|Camera
|Rear Sensor: 64MP Quad-cam setup
Front Sensor: 44MP
|Battery
|4220mAh/16.33Wh (Min)4310mAh/16.67Wh (Type）Lithium-ion polymer battery
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G
|Core Hardware
|8GB RAM +128GB ROM
|OS
|ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.0
Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements
The OPPO Reno5 is now available in markets or online at https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/.
Get yours now for a compelling look at the cutting-edge innovation of OPPO.
- Oppo Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all Photography ...01:23 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- 23 die in Norway after receiving first dose of Pfizer vaccine01:05 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Divine gesture – New Zealand captain pauses match to check out ...12:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Smart Office – Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like app by June11:46 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
- UK refuses to deport Nawaz as arrest warrants have no ‘legal ...11:19 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
- What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and ...05:27 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Tahmina Javed enters Pakistan's drama industry07:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Mathira reveals about her relationship with ex-husband06:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021