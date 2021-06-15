Pakistan reports lowest single day Covid-19 cases since October

ISLAMABAD – At least 59 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 838 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,782 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 943,027.

Statistics 15 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,039

Positive Cases: 838

Positivity % : 2.39%

Deaths : 59 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 15, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,576 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 880,316. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 40,929, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.39 percent.

At least 328,663 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 344,196 in Punjab 136,205 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,170 in Islamabad, 26,275 in Balochistan, 19,791 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,727 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,548 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,256 in Sindh, 4,234 in KP, 773 in Islamabad, 569 in Azad Kashmir, 294 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 35,039 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,892,289 since the first case was reported.