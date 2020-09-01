Pakistan reports 3 fresh deaths, 300 new cases of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported four deaths and 300 new cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached to 296,149 while death toll rose to 6, 298 across the country.

Two of these deaths were reported from Sindh while one each died in Punjab and Azad Kashmir. The virus fear came to an end after continuous decline in the virus. However, the virus was still spreading in different parts of world with varying intensity, especially in some countries of Europe where a spike was observed in new cases.

The number of fatalities are on the decline but the medical experts and scientists said that they were not sure about this trend as how it increased and how it was now going down.

However, Pakistan is among those countries where not only the number of deaths has been reduced but the rate of infection is controlled to a remarkable extent.

Meanwhile, a total of 280,970 people have so far fully recovered from the infection which means that the number of closed cases [deaths + recoveries] has climbed to 287,267.

The official sources said that currently there had been 8,881 active cases out which 1,044 were currently hospitalised including the 92 patients on ventilators. As far as the region-wise distribution of the coronavirus cases was concerned, Sindh was at the top among all other provinces with 129,469 infections followed by Punjab with 96,832, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36,118, Islamabad with 15,649, Balochistan with 12,879, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2,903 and Azad Kashmir 2,299.