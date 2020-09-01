Pakistani soldier martyred in NW operation laid to rest in Sukkur
Web Desk
06:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistani soldier martyred in NW operation laid to rest in Sukkur
Share

SUKKUR – A Pakistan Army soldier, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation yesterday, was laid to rest in his hometown on Tuesday.

Muhammad Saleem of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesday. They paid rich tributes to the martyred Jawan and handed over Pakistan flag, army uniform and other articles of the martyred youth to his heirs.

Three soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

Later, they placed a floral wreath on the grave on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff and conveyed his message to the family.

More From This Category
PM Imran orders release of sick, older female ...
03:05 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing ...
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable ...
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr