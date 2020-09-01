Pakistani soldier martyred in NW operation laid to rest in Sukkur
SUKKUR – A Pakistan Army soldier, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation yesterday, was laid to rest in his hometown on Tuesday.
Muhammad Saleem of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesday. They paid rich tributes to the martyred Jawan and handed over Pakistan flag, army uniform and other articles of the martyred youth to his heirs.
Later, they placed a floral wreath on the grave on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff and conveyed his message to the family.
