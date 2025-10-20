Suicide Bomber exposes TTP’s Shocking Plot to use Afghan Teens for attacks

BANNU – The dirty nexus between Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij has been exposed as captured suicide bomber made shocking revelations about training of young Afghan boys for terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The bomber, identified as Nimatullah, a resident of Kandahar province and a student at Johariya Madrassa, was arrested in a major operation by FC South in South Waziristan. In a confessional statement, he disclosed how he and other young men were manipulated into targeting the Pakistani military.

According to Nimatullah, some madrassa instructors convinced him that jihad against Pakistani troops was permissible. He described how a group of 40 recruits assembled in Khost, crossed into Pakistan via Chibar, and reached Barwand in Lalezhay, South Waziristan, where the Taliban operated a training center under commander Omar Hamas.

The training, originally intended to last three months, focused on vehicle-borne suicide attacks and assaults on checkposts and military personnel. Nimatullah said he completed only a week of this brutal preparation, alongside 20 other youths aged 18 to 22.

However, during training, Nimatullah heard Azaan and realized that Pakistani soldiers are Muslims, making attacks against them Haram.

Security officials say the revelations provide clear evidence of the Afghan Taliban’s ongoing exploitation of minors, using religious indoctrination to push them toward terrorist activities against the Pakistan Armed Forces.

It exposes sinister network that is preying on young, vulnerable minds, turning them into instruments of violence under the guise of faith.