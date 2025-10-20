Four Pak paramilitary troops martyred, 11 injured in D.I Khan terror attack

PESHAWAR – At least four personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and 11 others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a security team near Kot Lalu in Daraban tehsil.

As per updates, FC personnel were stationed for security duty at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) office when they came under sudden attack by unknown assailants. The attackers reportedly fled the scene after the assault.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera Ismail Khan, where medical sources say several victims are in critical condition and receiving emergency treatment.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a comprehensive search operation to trace and apprehend the attackers. Additional contingents were deployed to ensure the area’s security and prevent further incidents.

Authorities have condemned the attack, terming it a cowardly act aimed at destabilizing the region. An investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and their possible affiliations.

More updates to follow…