Three soldiers martyred in South Waziristan
10:25 AM | 31 Aug, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the military said on Saturday.
According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces' blocking position during the operation.
The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem, and Lance Naik Munawar.
Four other soldiers were also injured.
IIn April, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan.
