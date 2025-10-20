Woman posing as ‘Justice Ayesha’ arrested for attempting bank loan fraud

A woman impersonating a judge was arrested in Bijnor district of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after she attempted to fraudulently secure a large bank loan using fake documents.

Identified as Ayesha Parveen, a resident of Dadhiro Kala village, the suspect claimed to be “Justice Ayesha,” serving as a judge in Rampur.

Reports said Ayesha visited the bank with a man named Anas, who introduced himself as her personal assistant. She presented a salary slip, service card, and other official-looking documents to prove her identity as a judicial officer. However, bank staff became suspicious of the paperwork and contacted authorities. Upon verification, all the documents were confirmed to be forged.

The matter escalated when Ayesha arrived at the bank in a vehicle equipped with a blue beacon and a label that read “Judge (Nyayadhish).” Police, already alerted by the bank manager, arrested her on the spot.

Further investigation revealed that two years ago, Ayesha had falsely claimed to her village community that she had passed the PCS-J exam and had been appointed a judge. Her claims were widely believed, and she was even honored as a chief guest at several local school events. In reality, she was living in a rented home with a friend.

Both Ayesha and Anas are now in police custody, and authorities are continuing the investigation to determine if others were involved in the scam.