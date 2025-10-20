Latest

Forex

Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 October 2025

By News Desk
9:04 am | Oct 20, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against major foreign currencies on Monday.

According to the latest exchange rates, the US Dollar is being bought at Rs282.65 and sold at Rs282.85, while the Euro stands at Rs331.80 (buying) and Rs335.30 (selling). The British Pound Sterling was recorded at Rs380.65 for buying and Rs383.65 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham traded at Rs76.80 (buying) and Rs77.80 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00, respectively.

Latest Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.65 282.85
Euro 331.80 335.30
British Pound Sterling 380.65 383.65
UAE Dirham 76.80 77.80
Saudi Riyal 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar 185.50 190.50
Bahrain Dinar 746.70 754.20
Canadian Dollar 205.50 212.50
Chinese Yuan 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone 44.60 45.20
Hong Kong Dollar 36.50 36.85
Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar 913.40 922.40
Malaysian Ringgit 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar 164.80 166.80
Norwegian Krone 28.30 28.60
Omani Riyal 731.00 738.50
Qatari Riyal 77.30 78.00
Singapore Dollar 216.75 221.50
Swedish Krona 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht 8.70 8.85
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now