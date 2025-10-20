Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against major foreign currencies on Monday.

According to the latest exchange rates, the US Dollar is being bought at Rs282.65 and sold at Rs282.85, while the Euro stands at Rs331.80 (buying) and Rs335.30 (selling). The British Pound Sterling was recorded at Rs380.65 for buying and Rs383.65 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham traded at Rs76.80 (buying) and Rs77.80 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00, respectively.