Zhalay Sarhadi’s playful Birthday Shoutout to Mansha Pasha goes viral

KARACHI – TV star Zhalay Sarhadi set internet on fire as she poured her heart out for her close friend and fellow star, Mansha Pasha, on her birthday.

She shared series of playful and candid snapshots, Zhalay affectionately dubbed Mansha her “partner in most crimes” and “sister from another mister,” promising more fun adventures ahead. Fans couldn’t get enough, flooding the comments with birthday love and celebrating the duo’s infectious camaraderie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Mansha, who shot to fame with supporting roles in hits like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Shehr-e-Zaat, has since conquered leading roles in Aangan and Juda Na Hona. She also impressed audiences on the big screen with Chalay Thay Saath (2017) and received critical acclaim for her gritty performance in the crime thriller Laal Kabootar (2019), earning a Best Actress nomination at the Pakistan International Screen Awards. Off-screen, Mansha has become a powerful voice for women’s rights and social justice, making her one of Pakistan’s most admired stars.

With their playful chemistry and sisterly bond, Zhalay and Mansha continue to charm fans—and today, they proved that friendship can be as dazzling as any on-screen performance.