Saudi King Salman fires top army officer over ‘suspicious financial dealings’

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Tuesday issued a royal order terminating Lieutenant General Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Joint Forces and ordering probe into alleged corruption.

The king has also sacked Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region, and referred him to investigation.

According to Saudi official news agency SPA, the decision is “Based on what has been referred by HRH the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense to the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) to conduct an investigation with regard to suspicious financial dealings monitored at the Ministry of Defense while the authority disclosed financial corruption at the Ministry of Defense linked to Lt. General Fahad bin Turki bin Abdualziz; Prince Abdulaziz Fahad bin Turki bin Abdualziz, and a number of officers, civil officials and others”.

King Salman has also ordered investigation against Yousef bin Rakan bin Hindi Al-Otaibi, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim bin Mohammad Al-Hassan, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Ajlan, and Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al-Khalifah.

The royal order further says, “Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) shall complete the investigation procedures with all relevant military and civil officials, take the necessary legal measures against them and submit the outcomes”.