Pakistan bans five online dating apps including Tinder 
Web Desk
06:37 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications namely as Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.

A statement issued by the PTA says, "Keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan".

Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications.

“PTA can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement,” read the press release.

Pakistan blocks Bigo, issues final warning to Tik Tok

In July, it had blocked operation of the 'Bigo' (a live-streaming application) for posting immoral, vulgar and prohibited content on the social media.

