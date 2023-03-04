Search

Qureshi, Swati, Asad Umar among several PTI leaders walk free from jail on court orders

4 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who surrendered themselves before police in different cities in connection with the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, were released on Friday on Lahore High Court orders.

Reports in local media claimed that more than 80 leaders and activists of the former ruling party have been released, out of which 24 were released from Sargodha and 59 from Rajanpur.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Zulfi Bukhari, and other senior leaders and party stalwarts walk free from different prisons late Friday.

Qureshi, the close aide of Imran Khan, was released from Attock District Jail and the seasoned politician gets a heroic welcome from PTI leaders and workers. Former Foreign Minister dialed his tirade against the ruling alliance, saying ‘gang of thieves can never make New Pakistan’. Pakistan’s foreign policy should not dent our self-respect and dignity, Qureshi maintained.

Senior PTI leader and Khan’s confidant Azam Swati was also released from Rahimyar Khan Jail. Secretary general of PTI Asad Umar was released from Rajanpur Jail late, where charged party workers gave them a rousing welcome.

Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema Fayyaz Chauhan, Sadaqat Awan, and several other leaders were released from different jails in Punjab.

On Friday, Lahore High Court suspended the detention of PTI leaders and workers, ordering their release on the plea filed by Fawad Chaudhry.

