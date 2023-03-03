LHC orders release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar held in 'Jail Bharo' drive

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of PTI leaders and workers, who were detained the court arrest drive of their party.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the order on a petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. The judge suspended the detention order by the government and ordered their release.
Last week, PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureahi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and workers courted arrest as part of the party’s “Jail Bharo” movement to put pressure on the government for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Later, the political leaders were shifted to jails in different cities across the Punjab for 30 days under 3 MPO.
However, Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to suspend the movement after the Supreme Court ordered that provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
