Search

Pakistan

LHC orders release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar held in 'Jail Bharo' drive

08:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
LHC orders release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar held in 'Jail Bharo' drive
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of PTI leaders and workers, who were detained the court arrest drive of their party.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the order on a petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. The judge suspended the detention order by the government and ordered their release.

Last week, PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureahi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and workers courted arrest as part of the party’s “Jail Bharo” movement to put pressure on the government for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, the political leaders were shifted to jails in different cities across the Punjab for 30 days under 3 MPO.

However, Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to suspend the movement after the Supreme Court ordered that provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Imran Khan suspends 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling on elections date case

Pakistan

Elections to be held in Punjab on April 30, announces President Alvi

05:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother’s alleged audio call leaked

10:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

PTI to start election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan 

07:53 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan suspends 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling on elections date case

02:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan, several PTI members booked under terrorism charges for vandalism at Judicial Complex

11:33 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Supreme Court orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

09:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC orders release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ...

08:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: