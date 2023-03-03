LHC orders release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar held in 'Jail Bharo' drive

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of PTI leaders and workers, who were detained the court arrest drive of their party.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the order on a petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry. The judge suspended the detention order by the government and ordered their release.

Last week, PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureahi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and workers courted arrest as part of the party’s “Jail Bharo” movement to put pressure on the government for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, the political leaders were shifted to jails in different cities across the Punjab for 30 days under 3 MPO.

However, Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to suspend the movement after the Supreme Court ordered that provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.