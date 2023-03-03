Pakistan may get $1.3 billion in financing from Chinese bank in coming days

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday Pakistan is expected to receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the coming days to help improve its foreign exchange reserves.
Addressing a press conference, he hoped that by June 30 the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) reserves will improve to $10 billion and national reserves to $16 billion.
Dar the government has a roadmap and policies for taking the country out of the current economic problems. Regarding the progress of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme, Dar said all prior conditions demanded by the Fund have been fulfilled.
He categorically rejected the impression of a default and said “we have never defaulted and we won't now despite going through a precarious situation”.
He said the current government had made a principled decision to save the state at the cost of its political capital. He slammed the PTI chief, calling on him to reflect on his own past and government's performance.
The finance minister said Imran's attitude was selfish, adding that oppositions around the world worked together with the government on national issues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
