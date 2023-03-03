Search

Pakistan

Pakistan may get $1.3 billion in financing from Chinese bank in coming days

09:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday Pakistan is expected to receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the coming days to help improve its foreign exchange reserves.

Addressing a press conference, he hoped that by June 30 the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) reserves will improve to $10 billion and national reserves to $16 billion.

Dar the government has a roadmap and policies for taking the country out of the current economic problems. Regarding the progress of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme, Dar said all prior conditions demanded by the Fund have been fulfilled.

He categorically rejected the impression of a default and said “we have never defaulted and we won't now despite going through a precarious situation”.

He said the current government had made a principled decision to save the state at the cost of its political capital. He slammed the PTI chief, calling on him to reflect on his own past and government's performance.

The finance minister said Imran's attitude was selfish, adding that oppositions around the world worked together with the government on national issues.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar

