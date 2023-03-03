Search

Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain speaks candidly about his love affairs

Web Desk 09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Yasir Hussain speaks candidly about his love affairs
Source: Instagram

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented Pakistani host, actor and director who gained fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and his notable project Lahore Say Aagay.

He has also garnered critical acclaim for directing dramas such as Koel and Aik Thi Laila.

In a recent appearance on Nadir Ali's podcast, Hussain discussed his wife Iqra Aziz and his previous romantic relationships prior to their marriage. When asked about his affairs within the industry before marriage, Yasir clarified that he never engaged in any romantic relationships within the industry. He stated that he had relationships outside the industry, but he always believed that such affairs would come back to haunt him.

Regarding his decision to marry Iqra Aziz, he said that he had already made up his mind to settle down and get married when he met her. Had he not already made that decision, he may have chosen to date her instead. 

Hussain's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, The After Moon Show, Baandi, Jhooti, Koyal and Badshah Begum.

Yasir Hussain says Pakistani dramas promoting violence against women

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

02:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Leaked videos: Hareem Shah's husband affirms that he will stand by his wife

05:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Yasir Hussain says Pakistani dramas promoting violence against women

12:50 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Humaima Malick speaks candidly about her education

04:17 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Shaan Shahid shares his two cents on working in Bollywood

07:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

HSY dedicates latest collection to his late mother, women of courage

11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to apply for China Work Visa; Eligibility, documents and details ...

10:44 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: