Yasir Hussain speaks candidly about his love affairs

Yasir Hussain is a multi-talented Pakistani host, actor and director who gained fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and his notable project Lahore Say Aagay.

He has also garnered critical acclaim for directing dramas such as Koel and Aik Thi Laila.

In a recent appearance on Nadir Ali's podcast, Hussain discussed his wife Iqra Aziz and his previous romantic relationships prior to their marriage. When asked about his affairs within the industry before marriage, Yasir clarified that he never engaged in any romantic relationships within the industry. He stated that he had relationships outside the industry, but he always believed that such affairs would come back to haunt him.

Regarding his decision to marry Iqra Aziz, he said that he had already made up his mind to settle down and get married when he met her. Had he not already made that decision, he may have chosen to date her instead.

Hussain's recent works include Shadi Mubarak Ho, Baaghi, The After Moon Show, Baandi, Jhooti, Koyal and Badshah Begum.