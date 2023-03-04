Moody's cuts deposit ratings for five Pakistani banks

ISLAMABAD – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks to Caa3 from Caa1.
The noted rating agency downgraded long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings of five commercial banks including Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and United Bank Ltd. (UBL).
The Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of these banks were cut to Caa3 from Caa1, and the agency reduced their local currency long-term CRRs to Caa2 from B3, as well as their long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr).
Moody’s changed bank's outlook to stable from negative.
Last month, the Investors Service downgraded Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1, cutting the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P) Caa3 from (P)Caa1. Concurrently, it has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.
Moody’s maintained that the ongoing economic crisis in South Asian nations is likely to have an adverse trickle-down effect on banks. With record inflation and the central bank’s benchmark policy rate at 20%, the capacity of borrowers to repay loans taken from banks has been dented.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
