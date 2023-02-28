Search

Business

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

06:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2023
Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3
Source: File Photo

SINGAPORE – Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.

Moody's has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P) Caa3 from (P)Caa1. Concurrently, it has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody's assessment that Pakistan's increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating.

In particular, the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to extremely low levels, far lower than necessary to cover its imports needs and external debt obligations over the immediate and medium term. Although the government is implementing some tax measures to meet the conditions of the IMF programme and a disbursement by the IMF may help to cover the country's immediate needs, weak governance and heightened social risks impede Pakistan's ability to continually implement the range of policies that would secure large amounts of financing and decisively mitigate risks to the balance of payments, it said.

“The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the pressures that Pakistan faces are consistent with a Caa3 rating level, with broadly balanced risks.”

 Significant external financing becoming available in the very near term, such as through the disbursement of the next tranches under the current IMF programme and related financing, would reduce default risk potentially to a level consistent with a higher rating. However, in the current extremely fragile balance of payments situation, disbursements may not be secured in time to avoid a default. Moreover, beyond the life of the current IMF programme that ends in June 2023, there is very limited visibility on Pakistan's sources of financing for its sizeable external payments needs.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witness slight increase  

Business

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from March 1?

10:34 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

DHL Pakistan cuts operation in Pakistan amid restrictions on remittances outflow

07:57 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

07:31 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Partial shutter down strike in parts of Pakistan on TLP’s call against inflation

10:54 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:27 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink $1 billion trade agreement in Tashkent

09:09 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

06:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.1 266.05
Euro EUR 274.5 277.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 312.8 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.75 74.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.3 70
Australian Dollar AUD 173 175.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.71 699.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 192 194.2
China Yuan CNY 37.54 37.94
Danish Krone DKK 36.85 37.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 845.57 854.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.01 25.31
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 192.5 194.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 276.52 279.02
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Karachi PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Islamabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Peshawar PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Quetta PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sialkot PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Attock PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujranwala PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Jehlum PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Multan PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Bahawalpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Gujrat PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nawabshah PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Chakwal PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Hyderabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Nowshehra PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Sargodha PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Faisalabad PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025
Mirpur PKR 194,000 PKR 2,025

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: