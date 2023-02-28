Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

SINGAPORE – Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.
Moody's has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P) Caa3 from (P)Caa1. Concurrently, it has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.
The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody's assessment that Pakistan's increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating.
In particular, the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to extremely low levels, far lower than necessary to cover its imports needs and external debt obligations over the immediate and medium term. Although the government is implementing some tax measures to meet the conditions of the IMF programme and a disbursement by the IMF may help to cover the country's immediate needs, weak governance and heightened social risks impede Pakistan's ability to continually implement the range of policies that would secure large amounts of financing and decisively mitigate risks to the balance of payments, it said.
“The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the pressures that Pakistan faces are consistent with a Caa3 rating level, with broadly balanced risks.”
Significant external financing becoming available in the very near term, such as through the disbursement of the next tranches under the current IMF programme and related financing, would reduce default risk potentially to a level consistent with a higher rating. However, in the current extremely fragile balance of payments situation, disbursements may not be secured in time to avoid a default. Moreover, beyond the life of the current IMF programme that ends in June 2023, there is very limited visibility on Pakistan's sources of financing for its sizeable external payments needs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
