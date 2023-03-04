Search

Business

Heavy taxation can force consumers to shift towards Illicit cigarettes

11:32 AM | 4 Mar, 2023
LAHORE - Despite the proliferation of illegal cigarettes in the country the extraordinary increase in FED has raised new questions about the government's revenue targets to raise Rs 170 billion in additional revenue.

 The federal government is relying heavily on cigarette sector to generate new revenue of Rs 170 billion to cover the budget deficit.

 According to the tobacco industry, cigarette is the sector in Pakistan where the rate of tax evasion is already very high and now the extraordinary increase in federal excise duty will further increase this trend.

A delegation of journalists from Karachi visited Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Kotri to assess the market impact of the recent increase in FED.

The participants of the tour examined the pricing, packaging, and incentives of the brands sold at the larger outlets along with smaller cabins.

In this study visit, various brands were being sold at half the price of the legal tax-paying cigarette brands while posters of various reward schemes and incentives were also displayed to increase sales.

Surprisingly, at a cigarette shop located in the Latifabad area in Hyderabad, cigarettes of smuggled brands were found to be sold at a lower price of Rs 50-100 per pack than locally produced illegal cigarettes.

A local illegal cigarette brand openly violated the government price rules while raising the price by Rs 30. On the other hand, also increased the number of cigarette sticks in the pack, and now a pack of 25 sticks is currently being sold at Rs 150 with new packaging.

Other cheap and illicit brands were also found to be sold without health warnings in fancy and persuasive packaging, which is in violation of the country's tobacco control laws.

The local people said that inflation has increased the problems of people addicted to smoking, and now it is not easy for them to buy cigarettes from legal cigarette brands.

“Because legal cigarettes are expensive, most of the addicts are now shifting to cheap illegal cigarettes,” a local consumer said.

The government had set a target of collecting taxes of 200 billion rupees from the cigarette industry in the fiscal year 2022-23, while the unusual increase in the FED will not only dent the government collection targets but also have a detrimental effect on the legal cigarette industry to force them to shut down their business.

Also, there is a fear of a 50% reduction in the sale of legal cigarettes. The sudden increase will also raise the price of legal cigarettes by 100 percent.

This will only benefit illegal cigarette brands which are also increasing their prices, margins, and market penetration.

The legal tobacco industry has urged the government that the recent hike in FED will cause legal cigarette sales in Pakistan to lose market share, going from 60% to less than 50%, and cheap illegal cigarettes will fill the void, discouraging investment in the legal industry.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160

