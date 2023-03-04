Search

Pakistan

My Impact Meter, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan sign MoU for enhancing fund raising progress

Web Desk 12:02 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
My Impact Meter, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan sign MoU for enhancing fund raising progress

LAHORE - My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan joined hands to collaborate on an innovative initiative to raise funds for the Foundation's humanitarian and social welfare projects.

The two organizations signed an agreement to provide a technology platform that will enable Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan to raise funds in a very simple, convenient, and transparent way. My Impact Meter is a platform which digitalizes social impact.

It brings transparency, visibility, reliability, and equitability to charitable donations. It provides donors with the ability to donate to any NGO from a single platform by choosing the causes they care about most and recording and measuring the impact that they are creating.

It also provides individuals with the ability to give services such as grocery and education to deserving beneficiaries instead of cash. To NGOs, My Impact Meter gives a full Fund Management System with complete visibility and management of donors, causes, packages and beneficiaries. It also gives NGOs access to an integrated international Payment Gateway. 

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a leading non-governmental organization (NGO) that has been providing humanitarian and social welfare services to communities across Pakistan for over three decades. The Foundation is known for its commitment to serving humanity and has been actively involved in disaster relief, healthcare, education, and orphan care projects.

The partnership between My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a significant step towards harnessing technology to address the pressing need for funds for social welfare projects. Through this partnership, donors from all over the world will be able to donate to AlKhidmat’s causes, and packages and sponsor education and food for orphans and other beneficiaries verified by AlKhidmat. The two organizations aim to eradicate generational poverty in Pakistan in a systematic way.

The signing ceremony was attended by teams of both sides, including the Secretary General Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Syed Waqas-ur-Rehman Jafri and Founder & CEO of My Impact Meter, Kanwal Cheema. Ms Kanwal Cheema emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to provide transparency, reliability, and equitability to charitable donations, the Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, in turn, expressed his gratitude to My Impact Meter for its support and spoke about the Foundation's plans to leverage the platform to expand its outreach and impact.

Under the MoU, My Impact Meter will provide the technology platform, while Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan will utilize it to raise funds for its projects. The platform will enable individuals and organizations to make donations through a secure and user-friendly interface.

The signing ceremony ended on a positive note, with both organizations expressing their commitment to making a positive impact on society through technology and social welfare. The partnership between My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change in society.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan's forex reserves move up over $4bn after $500 million lifeline from Chinese Bank

09:13 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Pakistan may get $1.3 billion in financing from Chinese bank in coming days

09:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of Pakistan

05:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Pakistan wants to enhance ties with US, says PM Shehbaz

09:32 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Pakistan decides to ban traditional fans this year to save energy

09:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

My Impact Meter, Allied & EFA Schools join hands to teach underprivileged children

03:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aurat Marchers denied rally permission in Lahore over ‘threats, ...

12:51 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th March 2023

08:52 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: