My Impact Meter, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan sign MoU for enhancing fund raising progress

LAHORE - My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan joined hands to collaborate on an innovative initiative to raise funds for the Foundation's humanitarian and social welfare projects.

The two organizations signed an agreement to provide a technology platform that will enable Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan to raise funds in a very simple, convenient, and transparent way. My Impact Meter is a platform which digitalizes social impact.

It brings transparency, visibility, reliability, and equitability to charitable donations. It provides donors with the ability to donate to any NGO from a single platform by choosing the causes they care about most and recording and measuring the impact that they are creating.

It also provides individuals with the ability to give services such as grocery and education to deserving beneficiaries instead of cash. To NGOs, My Impact Meter gives a full Fund Management System with complete visibility and management of donors, causes, packages and beneficiaries. It also gives NGOs access to an integrated international Payment Gateway.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a leading non-governmental organization (NGO) that has been providing humanitarian and social welfare services to communities across Pakistan for over three decades. The Foundation is known for its commitment to serving humanity and has been actively involved in disaster relief, healthcare, education, and orphan care projects.

The partnership between My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a significant step towards harnessing technology to address the pressing need for funds for social welfare projects. Through this partnership, donors from all over the world will be able to donate to AlKhidmat’s causes, and packages and sponsor education and food for orphans and other beneficiaries verified by AlKhidmat. The two organizations aim to eradicate generational poverty in Pakistan in a systematic way.

The signing ceremony was attended by teams of both sides, including the Secretary General Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Syed Waqas-ur-Rehman Jafri and Founder & CEO of My Impact Meter, Kanwal Cheema. Ms Kanwal Cheema emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to provide transparency, reliability, and equitability to charitable donations, the Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, in turn, expressed his gratitude to My Impact Meter for its support and spoke about the Foundation's plans to leverage the platform to expand its outreach and impact.

Under the MoU, My Impact Meter will provide the technology platform, while Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan will utilize it to raise funds for its projects. The platform will enable individuals and organizations to make donations through a secure and user-friendly interface.

The signing ceremony ended on a positive note, with both organizations expressing their commitment to making a positive impact on society through technology and social welfare. The partnership between My Impact Meter and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change in society.