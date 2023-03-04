Search

Honda shocks motorbike customers with third price hike in 2023; Check latest rates here

4 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – Atlas Honda continued to give price shocks to bike customers as it announced the third price hike of 2023.

The assembler of the country’s famous two-wheelers notified new prices of all its models, and flagged economic uncertainties and massive depreciation of local currency for the recent surge.

The sharp increase comes in wake of a hike in the dollar value against the Pakistani rupee and the high policy rate.

According to the new price list shared by the auto giant, the price of the most selling unit CD70 has been jacked up by Rs7,000 and the model will now cost Rs144,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, the Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs9,000, taking the rate to a record Rs214,900.

Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs155,500, as it sees a surge of Rs8,000, and Honda Pridor 100 has been increased by Rs9,000 to reach Rs190,500.          

Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs255,900, and Rs443,900 respectively.

