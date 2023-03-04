Search

Pakistan’s Shahir Afridi wins World Boxing Council Asia Middleweight title

Web Desk 11:19 AM | 4 Mar, 2023
Pakistan's Shahir Afridi wins World Boxing Council Asia Middleweight title
Source: social media

BANGKOK – Pakistan’s boxing champion Shahir Afridi continues to make the nation proud as he bagged the World Boxing Association Asia welterweight title in Thailand.

Known by his stage name The Markor, the Sindh Police Rapid Response Force personnel, clinched the international contest in the third round. With the latest feat in his professional career, Afridi now holds a record of 6-0-1.

Afridi, 27, took to social media to extend gratitude to family, team, and fans for their support and prayers.

Despite adding another feather to his cap, the professional boxer lamented lack of sponsors to continue his passion. Speaking with a local news outlet, the undefeated athlete said the country’s top brands are all behind cricket leagues, as he equated it to a sin for them to invest in boxing or support athletes.

Sharing his ordeal, he mentioned that Sindh government and other individuals promised prizes for him but none of that materialized. He however thanked Shahid Afridi Foundation for helping him to continue his passion.

Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer wins World Boxing Association Asia welterweight title 

He further highlighted the dire need for sponsorship for him for future training and travel, expressing hope to compete for the WBC Continental title and the WBA title if he gets financial support.

