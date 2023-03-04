Pakistan’s Shahir Afridi wins World Boxing Council Asia Middleweight title

BANGKOK – Pakistan’s boxing champion Shahir Afridi continues to make the nation proud as he bagged the World Boxing Association Asia welterweight title in Thailand.
Known by his stage name The Markor, the Sindh Police Rapid Response Force personnel, clinched the international contest in the third round. With the latest feat in his professional career, Afridi now holds a record of 6-0-1.
Afridi, 27, took to social media to extend gratitude to family, team, and fans for their support and prayers.
Thankful to my family, team and everyone for the constant support and prayers.#champ #pakistan #WBC #WBCASIA #AFRIDIHITS #THEMARKHOR #FIGHT #boxing #sport #news #Thailand— Shahir Afridi Khawar Jr. (@iamshahirafridi) March 3, 2023
Despite adding another feather to his cap, the professional boxer lamented lack of sponsors to continue his passion. Speaking with a local news outlet, the undefeated athlete said the country’s top brands are all behind cricket leagues, as he equated it to a sin for them to invest in boxing or support athletes.
Sharing his ordeal, he mentioned that Sindh government and other individuals promised prizes for him but none of that materialized. He however thanked Shahid Afridi Foundation for helping him to continue his passion.
He further highlighted the dire need for sponsorship for him for future training and travel, expressing hope to compete for the WBC Continental title and the WBA title if he gets financial support.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
